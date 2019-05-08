|
|
Viola A. Allen
Eden - Viola Audrey Allen affectionately known as "Reds" & "Vi" departed this life on April 25, 2019, at PRMC in Salisbury MD. Vi was the third of five children born to Palmer Reeves and Mattie Patterson of Phil, PA, on August 26, 1949.
She received her education in the Philadelphia School system. After graduating, she then furthered her career in the Military in the Medical field. Vi always liked to further her goals and education. She fulfilled whatever she set out to achieve. She served six years in the United States Army from 1982 to 1988. She worked at the Wicomico County WIC office until her departure. She attended Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury, MD. We could go on, and on but above all, Viola was so unique and giving.
She leaves to mourn two sons, Mathew & David Hammock both of Pennsylvania, PA; two sisters, Isabell Banks of Delaware, and Carmalita Davis of Philadelphia PA; one brother Tyrone W. Patterson of Philadelphia, PA; three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and host of nieces, nephews, relatives. She also leaves to mourn a special friend Sherwood Cottman, Jr. of Allen, MD. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center Salisbury, MD at 12 noon.
Published in The Daily Times on May 8, 2019