Viola L. Hughes
Hurlock - Viola L. Hughes, 83, died Thursday, April 23, 2020. A viewing will be held Friday from 12 to 3 PM at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A., Salisbury and from 5 to 8 PM at National Church of God, Hurlock. A drive-in funeral service will be held Saturday at 1 PM, with a drive-in viewing one hour prior, in the parking lot of First Baptist Church, Salisbury. Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020