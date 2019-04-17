|
|
Violet Pittman Snyder
Selbyville - Violet Pittman Snyder, 84, of Selbyville, DE passed away at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, MD. She was born on November 26, 1934 in Glen White, West Virginia to the late Dempsey S. and Myrtle Sanger Pittman. She retired from the Indian River School District in 1977, where she was a Cafeteria Manager working at the old Selbyville Middle School and Phillip C. Showell School. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church in Selbyville, and an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Selbyville Fire Company. She was also a volunteer for the Delaware Blood Bank. She was a vibrant, fun and outgoing person to spend time with who will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her husband Theodore "Ted" Snyder who passed away July 3, 2000, siblings, Roger Pittman, Alfred Pittman, Guy Pittman and Joyce Hopkins, and a great grandson, Benjamin Snyder. Violet is survived by three sons: Theodore, Jr. and his wife Gail, of Georgetown; Jack and his wife Kathy, of Gumboro; and Dwayne "Dobie" and his wife Vonda, also of Gumboro. Also surviving are 4 sisters: Rena Perkins, Faye Lynch, Sue Richardson, and Beverly Wolf as well as 1 brother: Charles Pittman. Her grandchildren are: Ted Snyder, III (Theresa); Stacey Hicks (Mike); Brandon Snyder (Carrie); Tara Magee (Eric); Carley Snyder and Heather Rose (Joe), great-grandchildren: Hunter Snyder; Claire Hicks, Elizabeth Hicks, Jack Hicks, Audrey Snyder, Brody Snyder, and Stacey Tice.
A funeral service and Celebration of Her Life will be held on Good Friday, April 19th at 1:00 PM at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St. Millsboro, DE. Pastor Dale Vroman will officiate. Friends may call two hours prior, from 11:00 AM till 1:00 PM for viewing and visitation with the family. Interment follows at the Selbyville Redmen's Cemetery, in Selbyville. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Selbyville Fire Co., Ambulance Squad, PO Box 88, Selbyville, DE 19975 or Salem U.M. Church Good Samaritan Fund, PO Box 410, Selbyville, DE 19975. Electronic condolences to: www.watsonfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 17, 2019