Virgil F. Davis Jr. (Buster)
- - VIRGIL F DAVIS JR. (BUSTER) 72 was born May 28, 1947 and passed away on August 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Buster was in extreme pain for three months before doctors realized he had bone cancer.
FAMILY
Buster's family was very important to him and in his last days, he was very worried about them. Buster leaves behind his loving wife of 41 years Marguerite Davis. He leaves behind four children that he loved deeply and was very proud of Ray Davis Sr(Shannen), Virgil Davis 3rd(Jody), Tracy Davis(Angela) and Dana Davis(the baby) Buster leaves behind 14 Grandchildren-Ray Davis Jr., Caroline Sherman(Tyler), Nicholas Davis(Katie), Virgil Davis IV(Crystal), Jessica Davis(Dennis), Dustin Moore(Brittany), Christopher Moore(Kara), Ashley Townsend, Macy Davis, Adyson Greenwalt, Olivia Greenwalt, Michael Wilson, Kelby Shawver(Charles) and Cody Grim. Buster also leaves behind 18 Great-Grandchildren.
Buster parents were the late Virgil Davis Sr and Helen Davis of Ocean City, MD. Buster also leaves behind seven brothers and sisters. Carolyn Taylor(Paul who is deceased), Ronnie Davis(Evelyn), Bonnie Murray(Richard), Joan Doyle(Pete), Art Davis(JoAnn), Grace Carey(Bobby), Linda Parsons(Frank). He also leaves behind a special cousin Betty Downes, and many nieces and nephews.
WORK HISTORY
Buster worked at many jobs over the years. He worked at Mardel By-products at night and during the day he had a wrecker and road around and bought old cars that people had sitting in a yard or field to take to junk yard for cash. He worked for many different trucking companies over the years(Ruark Trucking,Pete Jester Trucking, Eure Logging, R&M Trucking) before going into business for himself. Buster was past part owner of P & B Auto, Davis Trucking in Salisbury MD, He was President of D & D Trucking Inc., Gumboro Auto Inc.,Gumboro Service Center Inc., and partner for V&M Davis LLC. He was a workaholic and was always wheeling and dealing to make a buck.
HOBBIES
Buster loved to fish, play cards, ride the roads, play slots, buy and sell, walking in the morning, going to grocery store and just be on the go as soon as his feet hit the floor. He also loved to collect toys and coins. Buster just retired and was just beginning to enjoy living and spending more time with his wife and family. The last two places he wanted to go but did not make it there was JT Market(to have morning coffee with his friends) and to Farmers Bank Of Willards (to thank them for supporting him all these years).
FRIENDS
Buster leaves behind many, many friends. He did not go anywhere without knowing someone. There is not enough space to list them all.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE
Buster's wife and children will have a Celebration Of Life at 2 0'clock on August the 31, 2019 in Gumboro, Delaware. Trucks without trailers are welcome to line up. No flowers please. We will have a donation box for the Good Ole Boys Foundation (Check or Cash or Online). Dress Code-come as you are.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 25, 2019