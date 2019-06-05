Services
The Burbage Funeral Home - Snow Hill, MD - Snow Hill
208 W. Federal Street
Snow Hill, MD 21863
(410) 632-9991
Virginia Pruitt
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Girdletree - Virginia Carolyn Pruitt, age 79, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at her home. Born in Powellville, she was the daughter of the late Luther Ira and Ethel Melvin Timmons. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, George Lee Pruitt and two brothers, Melvin Timmons and Luther Timmons, Jr. She is survived by her daughter Linda Krieger and her husband, Rick, of Snow Hill, and step-son, Jeffrey Pruitt and his wife Dawn of Ocean City, MD. There are three grandchildren, Kristen Krieger Pilchard, Nicholas Pruitt, and Joel Pruitt. Also surviving are her brothers, Gene Timmons of Millsboro, Allen Timmons of Baltimore, and a sister Janet Willey of Salisbury, and several nieces and nephews.

Virginia was graduate of Wicomico High School, and had been a homemaker. She was an animal lover, and was especially fond of cats. She had a strong faith in God.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 8th, at 2:00 PM at Burbage Funeral Home in Snow Hill. Interment will follow in Girdletree Baptist Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. Kenneth Elligson will officiate. A donation in her memory may be sent to Girdletree Volunteer Fire Company, 2739 Snow Hill Rd. Girdletree, MD 21829, or the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, MD 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on June 5, 2019
