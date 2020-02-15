|
|
Virginia Ellen Webster
Berlin - Virginia Ellen Webster, 87, of Berlin, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Berlin, Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Whitehaven, MD, she was the daughter of the late BrannusPalmer Kenney and Lillian Mae Jones Kenney.
"Ginger" and her late husband founded Living Stones Church in 1980 and pastored there for many years. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and was a wonderful housekeeper. In addition to being a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, she was a devoted Christian and a Godly example to all.
Virginia is survived by two loving daughters, Donna Kaye Dukes of Salisbury and Deborah Anne Parkin of Mardela Springs; nine grandchildren, Susan Davis, Chris Webster, Jonathan Webster, Jennifer Phillips, Maria Flick, Ginger Marie Phippin, Donnie Alan Phippin, Lindsay Dukes, and Justin Dukes; 16 great grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley Johnson (Richard) of Salisbury.
In addition to her parents, "Ginger" was preceded in death by husband, Pastor Richard Swain Webster; a son, Pastor Rick Alan Webster; and a daughter, Jeanne Ellen Leitch.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Living Stones Church with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Pastors, David Hudson and Martin Wolf. Interment will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Living Stones Church, 31695 Winter Place Parkway, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020