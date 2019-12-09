|
|
Virginia H. Parsons
Delmar - Virginia H. Parsons, 92, of Delmar, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at her home where she was surrounded by her family, friends, and caregivers for the past year.
She was born on December 23, 1926 in Stockton, Maryland, the daughter of the late George James Hudson and Mildred Virginia (Pruitt) Hudson.
Virginia graduated from Snow Hill High School and in 1942 she moved to Seaford, Delaware. She worked at the DuPont company for several years, where she met her husband, before leaving to raise her family. She was a faithful, life member of First Baptist Church of Delmar, where she served in various capacities. Virginia loved the Lord, her church and her family with all of her heart. She will be remembered as a loving, caring, generous person, and a wonderful cook. She enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Alvin and especially loved especially loved their trips to Cape Hatteras, Williamsburg, and Lancaster.
She is survived by her daughters, Terri Parsons (Clifford), and Sheree Hammerer (Jay) all of Delmar; grandchildren, Heather Ammons (Marty) of Delmar, James Hammerer (Kristen) of Delmar, Laura Hickman (Howard) of Harrington, and Staci Hammerer of Phoenix, AZ; great grandchildren, Brittany, Hunter, Brianna, Johnathan, Matthew, Kennedi, Jameson, Hailie, and Kylynn; great-great grandchildren, Braxton, Nicholas, and Tucker; and a special cousin, Milton Pruitt.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin D. Parsons; and a brother, George Milton Hudson.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. Reverend Barry Devine will officiate. Interment will follow the service at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron, MD.
In memory of Mrs. Parsons, contributions may be sent to First Baptist Church of Delmar, P.O. Box 200, Delmar, DE 19940 or to the Delmar Volunteer Fire Department Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 143, Delmar, DE 19940.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019