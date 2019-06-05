|
|
Virginia "Ginger" Long Hall
Princess Anne - Virginia "Ginger" Long Hall, 79, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at PRMC from pneumonia. She was the daughter of the late Lewis W. Long Sr. and Mary Beth Long. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Donald Hall; her children, Charles Hall and his wife Ann Wagner of New York and Jill Hall and her husband Rich Ziolkowski of Princess Anne. She had 3 Grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart, Joey, Sarah and Luke Ziolkowski, and a Granddog, Ti-Henna. Also surviving are her brother, Lewis Long Jr., his wife Sharon, sister Vanessa Long; sisters in Law, Doris Burke, and Janet Barr; nieces and nephews Mike Long, Gretchen Long, Nikki Long, Kelly Long, Kevin Burke and Sarah Barr Kahl. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Roger Jay Hall.
Ginger retired from Farm Service Agency in 2000 after 22 years. She loved her farmers and the people she worked with there.
Her main interests were taking care of her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to bake and was well known for her chocolate chip cookies.
Services will be held privately. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 3 of her favorite charities: Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Company, 11794 Somerset Ave, Princess Anne, MD 21853; Somerset County Historical Society, P.O. Box 181, Princess Anne, MD 21853; St. Peters United Methodist Church, c/o Vickie Laird, 28179 Venton Road, Princess Anne, MD 21853 or a . To express condolences to the family, please visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from June 5 to June 12, 2019