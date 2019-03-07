|
Virginia M. Mills
Laurel - Virginia M. Mills, age 95, of Laurel, DE, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at, Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. She was born in Alexandria, VA, on June 26, 1923 daughter of the late Webster and Elizabeth Cook Metz.
Mrs. Mills graduated from Wicomico High School, Class of 1940. She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. In her spare time, Mrs. Mills enjoyed Bible reading and attending Christian meetings. She also liked gardening, canning and freezing vegetables, as well as making Blackberry Jelly. Mrs. Mills also loved traveling with her family and had been to numerous states in the US (including Kawai Hawaii ) as well as several provinces in Canada. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and served faithfully for over 80 years.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mills was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon L. Mills, Sr.; her son, Gordon L. Mills, Jr.; and her son-in-law, Lance Almeida. She is survived by four daughters: Virginia Birney and her husband George of Laurel, DE, Judith Almeida of Salisbury, MD, Barbara Marine and her husband Gerald of Rhodesdale, MD, and Kathryn Seal and her husband Allen of Laurel, DE;12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one brother, Vernon Metz and his wife, Esther of Enville, TN. She also was loved and will be missed by many extended family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 6:00 PM at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 28059 Seaford, Road, Seaford, DE 19973.
Arrangements by Watson-Yates Funeral Home & Crematorium, a Parsell Family Funeral Home, Seaford, DE.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 7, 2019