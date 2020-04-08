|
Virginia Maney Coggeshall
Virginia Maney Coggeshall, beloved mother and eternal friend of the environment passed away peacefully at age 99 on 4/3/2020 in Gloucester (VA). She was formerly a resident of Quantico (MD) for many years, and, earlier, of Springfield (PA). She was preceded in death by her dearest husband, Lester Long Coggeshall, in 1985, and by her brother, Robert S. Maney of Monroeville (NJ), in 2016. Survivors include her daughters Susan DeSimone (Bruce) of Urbanna (VA) and Patricia; four grandchildren (Lauren and Sarah DeSimone, Patrick, and Lindsey); five great-grandchildren (Weston, Luella, Gracie, Penny, and Charlie); her sister Jeanne Crockett of Richmond (VA); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Virginia was born in Syracuse (NY) in 1921, one year after women won the right to vote nationally. She was the oldest daughter of the late Allie Garnett and Gertrude Oechler Maney of Rose Valley (PA), and later, Philadelphia (PA). She earned an undergraduate degree from Antioch College (OH) and always tried to honor the college's motto by Horace Mann, "Be ashamed to die until you have won some victory for mankind." After earning a graduate degree at Temple University (Philadelphia, PA), she taught generations of kindergarten and first grade children in Marple Newtown, Radnor, and Springfield School Districts (PA) how to read with enjoyment. Over the years, she also worked with many student teachers from West Chester State College (PA) and Cabrini College (PA).
After retiring in 1982, Virginia and her husband moved to Quantico, MD where, in years past, she was an avid volunteer at the Blackwater Refuge (Cambridge, MD), Salisbury Zoo (MD), and the Westside Primary School in Quantico (MD). In earlier years, she was also a member of the Third Haven Friends Meeting at Easton (MD) and the Wicomoco River Friends Meeting in Salisbury (MD).
Our mother was an artistic and creative soul and was also a fierce defender of the environment. At the age of eighty-six, she was still scrambling down creek banks to collect water samples for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Virginia was also a long time "news junkie." She loved nothing better than a good discussion about politics, the environment, or the betterment of man and womankind. Virginia was a gem and will be greatly missed by all in her family.
The family would like to thank Dawn Smith of Gloucester (VA) for her kind care during Virginia's last years, as well as the staffs of Riverside Sanders Assisted Living and Commonwealth Senior Living in Gloucester (VA) for their compassionate assistance. A family memorial will be held at a later date. Final arrangements are being handled by Andrews Funeral Home in Gloucester, VA. In lieu of flowers, Virginia requested that donations be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation ([email protected] or 1-888-728-3227). Online condolences may be made at legacy.com.
