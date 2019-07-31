Services
Resources
Virginia Rose Zimpfer Larger Obituary
Salisbury - Virginia Rose Zimpfer Larger, 79, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her residence. Born in Anna, Ohio, she was one of nine children and the daughter of the late James Arthur Zimpfer and Inez Kies Zimpfer.

She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, crosswords, and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Nelson Norbert Larger, and a son, Anthony Martin Larger.

She is survived by three children, Douglas Larger and his wife, Kathey, of Snow Hill, MD, Kelly Larger and his wife, Lisa, of Seaford, DE, and Jacquelyn Peruchi of Seaford, DE; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 7 PM at the Faith Baptist Church, 30505 Dagsboro Rd., Salisbury. Pastor Robert C. Reinert, Jr., will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on July 31, 2019
