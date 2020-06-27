Worked with Ginny at the Church. Very
Sweet , hardworking lady.
Virginia S. Harmon
Ocean City - Virginia Stafford Harmon "Ginny", age 99, died on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Gull Creek Assisted Living Community. Born on October 2, 1920 in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late Neavitt and Beatrice McCue Stafford and the sister of the late John N. Stafford. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Alfred "Al" Harmon.
She is survived by her daughter Pamela Harmon Harbaugh and her husband Bob of Ocean City. Also survived by four grandchildren, Kimberly D. Castle (Michael), Lisa Tilghman, Rob Harbaugh, Renee Waring (James), and five great grand-children, Michael E. Castle, Gabrielle Harbaugh, Dani Castle, Amanda Tilghman, and Zachary Waring.
Ginny married Al Harmon on August 21, 1939 and was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker.
In the summer months, rented apartments/rooms at their home on Talbot Street, and for 25 years she worked at Jessica's Candy Shop on the Boardwalk. Her legacy of service included manning the observation towers during WWII, and serving as an auxiliary member for several organizations including Atlantic General Hospital, the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Department (73 years. She was a Charter member of the American Legion Post 166 where for her 74 years of dedicated service, she was awarded lifetime membership. An active member of Atlantic United Methodist Church (81 years) she was a member of the choir for 65 years.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 1st at 2:00 PM at Atlantic United Methodist Church on 4th St in Ocean City. Rev. Joe Barth will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery near Berlin. Donations in her memory may be made to: Atlantic United Methodist Church and the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Department. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.