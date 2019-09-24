|
Virginia Wilson Bradley Hall
Onancock - Virginia Wilson Bradley Hall, known as Pete, passed away at Weatherlea, her home on Onancock Creek, September 22, 2019. She was 91 years old.
The wife of the late Richard F. Hall, Jr. and daughter of the late Leland Alton and Louise Gore Bradley, Mrs. Hall was born on June 2, 1928, in Hurlock, Maryland. Losing her mother at the age of two, she was raised by her father, her two older sisters, and her older cousin Myrtle Bradley, called Pal. She was educated in Hurlock Public Schools and attended Southern Seminary in Buena Vista, Virginia. She returned to Hurlock where she founded a kindergarten and taught for two years. She then moved to Washington D.C. with the position of kindergarten teacher for Sidwell Friends School.
In the summers when she was in college, she, along with her best friend from Southern Seminary, found employment in Ocean City, Maryland, at the Lagoon Restaurant. It was there that she met a young University of Virginia law student, Dick Hall, who tended bar for his parents' restaurant.
On March 24, 1951, she and Dick were married in Hurlock. The couple then moved to San Mateo, California, followed by a brief residence in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In 1954 they moved to the Eastern Shore of Virginia, where they eventually built their home Weatherlea on the banks of Onancock Creek. It was there that their boating lifestyle began. They cruised from New England to the Bahamas, enjoying East Coast and Chesapeake Bay adventures on their boat the Sand Dollar.
Mrs. Hall was a member of Francis Makemie Presbyterian Church in Accomac and the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore. She was a former member of the Shore Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and served as a "Pink Lady" for many years.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Hall was predeceased by two sisters, Mildred Bradley Frosch and Esther Bradley Trice.
She is survived by her son Richard F. Hall III and wife Cynthia Dahlke Hall of Accomac, Virginia, and her daughter Elizabeth Hall Benson and partner Noel Atherley, of Palm Beach, Florida. She is also survived by granddaughters Lea Ashley Shannon Taylor and husband Andrew Collins Taylor of Bethesda, Maryland, Erin Fletcher Hall and husband Michael Francis Shveima of Charlottesville, Virginia, her great-grandchildren Harrison Hall Taylor, Josephine Augusta Taylor, and Virginia Drew Taylor, several nieces and nephews, and special friend Elise Gordy Rew.
A private burial will be held at Edgehill Cemetery in Accomac, Virginia, followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Francis Makemie Presbyterian Church in Accomac.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Francis Makemie Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 680, Accomac, Virginia 23301, or to Broadwater Academy, P.O. Box 546, Exmore, Virginia 23350.
