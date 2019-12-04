|
|
Vivian May Besece
Mardela Springs - Vivian May Besece, 85, of Mardela Springs, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at her home. Born in Yorkville, OH, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Gross and Frances Craig Gross at Yorkville, OH.
She retired from Montgomery Wards in Baltimore after 30 years. Vivian was a member of the Redmen's Lodge in Fruitland and the American Legion in Baltimore. She enjoyed playing Bingo on Tuesday nights at Redmen's, boating at the Wicomico Yacht Club, camping, going to the beach, oil painting, playing board games with her family, and going to the Delmar Drag Strip.
Vivian is survived by 4 children, Benita Sue Abbott (Neil) of Fruitland, Pamela Jo Shoemaker (Jim) of Pasadena, MD, Patricia "Patty" Ann Parks (Gary) of Mardela Springs, and William Patrick Besece (Debbie) of Baltimore; 12 grandchildren, Tramara, Krissy (Robbie), John (Sandra), Chad, Michele (Matt), John (Tina), Erik (Jen) Josh (Meghan), Zach (Katie), Kaile, Ashley (Rob), Nick; 27 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild;
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by husband, Sgt. Richard H. Besece in 1999; and a brother, Paul Gross.
A graveside service will be held in the chapel at the Crownsville Maryland Veteran Cemetery on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 1:45 pm. There will be a visitation on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1:00 - 3:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 and or a .
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019