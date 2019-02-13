Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Wicomico Youth & Civic Center, Flanders Room
500 Glen Ave
Salisbury, MD
Salisbury - Vonna Mae Hotchkin, age 86, of Salisbury, MD passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Born July 5, 1932 in Greeley, CO she was married 45 years to the love of her life, Walter J. Hotchkin. After graduating from Ohio State, she was a registered dietitian for the state of Maryland. She loved quilting, and was active in both the Delmarvalous Quilters and Seaside Applique Society. Preceded in death by parents Fred E. & Blanche Baylis, & husband Walter J. Hotchkin. Survived by children: Gale L. James (Hotchkin), Roy J. & Ray E. Hotchkin (twins), & Gwyn L. Benny (Hotchkin), grandchildren Thomas H. & Brian W. James, Christopher J. Hotchkin, & Sarah M. Lowe, and great-grandchildren Emma M. Goddard, Everett H. James, Gus P. James, & Olivia R. James. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Quilts of Valor Foundation; P.O. Box 191 Winterset, IA 50273. The Vonna Mae Celebration of Life & Quilt Show Service will be at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center, Flanders Room, 500 Glen Ave Salisbury, MD 21804 at 11:00am on Sat., Feb. 16, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 13, 2019
