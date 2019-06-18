Dr. W. Benjamin Horner, IV



Fenwick Island - Dr. W. Benjamin Horner, IV 79, of Fenwick Island, died on Saturday, June 15, 2019 peacefully at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born on April 23, 1940 in Chestertown, MD, he was the son of the late William and Marion Wainwright Horner.



Dr. Horner graduated from Laurel High School in 1958 where he served as president of his class and was salutatorian. He played on Laurel's 1957 undefeated football team sharing the quarterback duties with Ben Sirman and he was a defensive halfback. In a seven game season, the team scored two hundred and twenty two points and had twelve points scored against them. Following high school, he attended Merchant Marine Academy for one year. Dr. Horner graduated from Knox College in Galesburg, IL in 1963. While attending Knox, he was inducted into Phi Betta Kappa. He graduated from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis in 1967. Following four years of post graduated training at St. Luke's Hospital and Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, he practiced internal medicine in Salisbury, MD for 32 years. One of his biggest achievements in life was becoming an Eagle Scout at age 11, becoming the youngest boy to achieve this honor in the country to this day. He was a member of the American College of Physicians and the American Medical Association. Dr. Horner enjoyed reading, riding his Harley Davidson, spending time with his family, enjoyed traveling, and country music. He was an avid sports fan and aficionado on the Didgeridoo. In his younger years, he enjoyed his summers at camp Rodney.



Dr. Horner is survived by his wife of 40 years Faye H. Horner of Fenwick Island, two daughters, Jennifer Price and her husband Steven of Salisbury and Machelle Porto and her husband Ed of Peoria, AZ; two grandsons, Chance Congleton and Ed Porto; five granddaughters, Avery Congleton, Saylor Congleton, Sophia Price, Isabella Price, and Ashli Porto; a brother, Douglas B. Horner and his wife Kathy of Arlington, TX; two brother-in-laws, Bill Holland of Salisbury and John Holland of Baltimore; a special group of friends "The Crevies" Ben Sirman, Jim Yori, Roy Jones, Bruce Moore, Harold Slatcher and the late Charles Moyer; a cousin Shelia Wainwright of Oxford, and his beloved dog, Cricket.



In addition to his parents, Dr. Horner is preceded in death by a daughter, Leslie Street.



A celebration of Dr. Horner's life will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at Centenary U.M. Church in Laurel. A visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury and one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Laurel, DE.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice or St. Jude's Children Hospital.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com. Published in The Daily Times on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary