Wade E. Fletcher Sr.
Pittsville - Wade, 70, of Pittsville, Maryland, passed on October 27, 2019. He was born on November 17, 1948 in Salisbury, Maryland to his late parents, William Brinkley Fletcher Sr. and Prudy Ann Porter. He is the husband of Georgia Helen Fletcher.
Wade was the founder of Fletcher's Diesel & Truck Repair 31 years ago and has been the owner since. He was particularly proud of his service and partnership with local oil and gas transportation companies. He is fondly remembered for his endless work ethic. In addition to the repair company, he also founded Georgia Trucking Inc.
In his free time, Wade was an avid outdoorsman and particularly loved hunting, fishing, and NASCAR. He could frequently be found cooking on the grill with a Coors Light and socializing with friends at the shop or supporting his favorite driver, Clint Bowyer.
Wade is survived by his wife, Georgia Helen Fletcher; children, Faith Ann Fletcher and Wade E. Fletcher Jr.; step-son, Jeffrey Scott (Tiffany) Doles; grandson, Wade E. Fletcher III; step-granddaughter, Madison Doles; and siblings, LeDene A. Bolton-Figgs and Martha "Marty" E. Culver. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, William Brinkley Fletcher Jr.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00PM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Maryland 21804. Family will receive guests prior to the service from 12:30PM-2:00PM. Interment will take place immediately following.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019