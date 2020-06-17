Wallace Boston Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wallace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wallace Boston, Sr.

Hampstead - Wallace Boston, Sr. (89) of Hampstead passed away on June 15, 2020 at the Dove House Hospice in Westminster, MD. Born July 25, 1930 in Mickleton, NJ, he was the son of the late Harmison and Emma (Walston) Boston and the devoted husband of Barbara Boston.

Wallace worked for the John Deere Company and two of its dealerships for over 66 years. He was Past Master of Manokin Lodge in Princess Anne, MD. He was also a member of the Lebanon Lodge, Manchester, MD, Hampstead Lion's Club, Two Cylinder Tractor Club, Hampstead Volunteer Fire Department, Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Department and a faithful member of Hampstead Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Ruth Wagner and Margaret Dryden; and brother, Harmison Boston, Jr.

Wallace is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Barbara Boston of Hampstead, MD; two sons: Wallace Boston, Jr. and wife Sharon of Owings Mills, MD; Barry Boston and wife Amy of Finksburg, MD; two daughters: Renee Murray and husband Jeff of Atlanta, GA, Carla Cannon and husband Terry of Hampstead, MD; nine grandchildren: Sarah Boston, Grace Boston, Travis Boston, Erin Durden and husband Brad, Ashleigh Poplin and husband Paul, Tyler Murray and wife Jessica, Allison Cannon, Kristen Cannon, Austin Cannon; twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Briddell of Salisbury, MD and numerous nephews and nieces.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm followed by a private Funeral service for family and close friends at 1:00 pm at HINMAN FUNERAL HOME -11673 Somerset Ave, Princess Anne, MD. Interment will be public and follow at Beechwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions should be made to Hampstead Volunteer Fire Department, Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Department, Carroll Hospice, Inc. or Hampstead Baptist Church.

To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hinman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Hinman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
HINMAN FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
HINMAN FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 17, 2020
My deepest condolences to Barbara the children and all of the family. I always valued the friendship I shared with Wally and the time we spent working together at John Deere. I had only been hired a few weeks before when I attended the introduction of the Generation II tractors in Waterloo IA in July of 1972. Being new with the company I was unsure and a bit uncomfortable about what to expect. Wally took me under his wing and introduced me to all of the guys in the department that attended that meeting. His outgoing and compassionate nature made me feel comfortable throughout the week that we were there. Through all the years that I have know Wally I have always had that same feeling of concern for others that he displayed to me when we first met. I shall always be thankful for the time God allowed me to spend with him.
Charlie Dyson
Coworker
June 16, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Amy Bevilacqua
June 16, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Larry Robinson
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved