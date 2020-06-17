Wallace Boston, Sr.
Hampstead - Wallace Boston, Sr. (89) of Hampstead passed away on June 15, 2020 at the Dove House Hospice in Westminster, MD. Born July 25, 1930 in Mickleton, NJ, he was the son of the late Harmison and Emma (Walston) Boston and the devoted husband of Barbara Boston.
Wallace worked for the John Deere Company and two of its dealerships for over 66 years. He was Past Master of Manokin Lodge in Princess Anne, MD. He was also a member of the Lebanon Lodge, Manchester, MD, Hampstead Lion's Club, Two Cylinder Tractor Club, Hampstead Volunteer Fire Department, Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Department and a faithful member of Hampstead Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Ruth Wagner and Margaret Dryden; and brother, Harmison Boston, Jr.
Wallace is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Barbara Boston of Hampstead, MD; two sons: Wallace Boston, Jr. and wife Sharon of Owings Mills, MD; Barry Boston and wife Amy of Finksburg, MD; two daughters: Renee Murray and husband Jeff of Atlanta, GA, Carla Cannon and husband Terry of Hampstead, MD; nine grandchildren: Sarah Boston, Grace Boston, Travis Boston, Erin Durden and husband Brad, Ashleigh Poplin and husband Paul, Tyler Murray and wife Jessica, Allison Cannon, Kristen Cannon, Austin Cannon; twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Briddell of Salisbury, MD and numerous nephews and nieces.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm followed by a private Funeral service for family and close friends at 1:00 pm at HINMAN FUNERAL HOME -11673 Somerset Ave, Princess Anne, MD. Interment will be public and follow at Beechwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions should be made to Hampstead Volunteer Fire Department, Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Department, Carroll Hospice, Inc. or Hampstead Baptist Church.
To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Hampstead - Wallace Boston, Sr. (89) of Hampstead passed away on June 15, 2020 at the Dove House Hospice in Westminster, MD. Born July 25, 1930 in Mickleton, NJ, he was the son of the late Harmison and Emma (Walston) Boston and the devoted husband of Barbara Boston.
Wallace worked for the John Deere Company and two of its dealerships for over 66 years. He was Past Master of Manokin Lodge in Princess Anne, MD. He was also a member of the Lebanon Lodge, Manchester, MD, Hampstead Lion's Club, Two Cylinder Tractor Club, Hampstead Volunteer Fire Department, Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Department and a faithful member of Hampstead Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Ruth Wagner and Margaret Dryden; and brother, Harmison Boston, Jr.
Wallace is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Barbara Boston of Hampstead, MD; two sons: Wallace Boston, Jr. and wife Sharon of Owings Mills, MD; Barry Boston and wife Amy of Finksburg, MD; two daughters: Renee Murray and husband Jeff of Atlanta, GA, Carla Cannon and husband Terry of Hampstead, MD; nine grandchildren: Sarah Boston, Grace Boston, Travis Boston, Erin Durden and husband Brad, Ashleigh Poplin and husband Paul, Tyler Murray and wife Jessica, Allison Cannon, Kristen Cannon, Austin Cannon; twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Briddell of Salisbury, MD and numerous nephews and nieces.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm followed by a private Funeral service for family and close friends at 1:00 pm at HINMAN FUNERAL HOME -11673 Somerset Ave, Princess Anne, MD. Interment will be public and follow at Beechwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions should be made to Hampstead Volunteer Fire Department, Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Department, Carroll Hospice, Inc. or Hampstead Baptist Church.
To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.