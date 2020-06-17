My deepest condolences to Barbara the children and all of the family. I always valued the friendship I shared with Wally and the time we spent working together at John Deere. I had only been hired a few weeks before when I attended the introduction of the Generation II tractors in Waterloo IA in July of 1972. Being new with the company I was unsure and a bit uncomfortable about what to expect. Wally took me under his wing and introduced me to all of the guys in the department that attended that meeting. His outgoing and compassionate nature made me feel comfortable throughout the week that we were there. Through all the years that I have know Wally I have always had that same feeling of concern for others that he displayed to me when we first met. I shall always be thankful for the time God allowed me to spend with him.

Charlie Dyson

Coworker