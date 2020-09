Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Wallace's life story with friends and family

Share Wallace's life story with friends and family

Wallace Henry Jenkins



6/06/1951- 9/19/2020



He passed away at Coastal Hospice.Surviving family members: Two daughters Glennetta Jenkins (Ishmael) and Sonya Eakins; four sisters Mary Ewell, Hester Warren, Elsie Johnson, Ruby Jenkins and Alice Taylor and hree brothers Elwood Jenkins, Arthur Jenkins and Ernest Jenkins. Memorial at Byrd Park Snowhill Hill, MD, Saturday September 26,2020 at 1:00 pm.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store