Wallace Lincoln Cochran



Hillsboro, WV - Wallace Lincoln Cochran, 84, of Hillsboro, WV, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at White Sulphur Springs in WV.



Born August 22, 1935, at Jacox, WV, he was the son of the late Clyde and Hazel Kershner Cochran.



Wallace retired as a county road maintenance employee in Maryland.



He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Burkhart Cochran, a son, David Bennett Cochran, and wife Stephanie of Princess Anne, MD, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



In keeping with his wishes, the body was cremated and no service will be held.









