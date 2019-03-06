Wallace Milford Dorsey, Sr.



Salisbury - Wallace Milford Dorsey, Sr, 79, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center and is now with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Born in Fairmount, MD, he was the son of the late Milford "Biddy" Carlton Dorsey and Lucy Mae Holland Dykes.



He was a member of the Parkway Church of God. Wallace was a self-employed painter for the past 15 years with his late brother, Raymond. He was also a lifelong diesel mechanic for over 25 years with various companies. He enjoyed hunting, and fishing, and was an avid NASCAR fan.



Wallace is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Audrey Elizabeth Muir Dorsey; 4 children, Carol L. Alvaro (William) of Delmar, MD, Beverly A. Saghy (Thomas) of Salisbury, Lynn A. Taylor of Salisbury, and Wallace M. Dorsey, Jr. (Marlene) of Salisbury; 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Joyce Ann Lemon (Alan) of Salisbury; 2 sisters-in-law, Faye Dorsey of Princess Anne and Mary Sue Dorsey of Hebron; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, "Frosty".



In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Woodford Earl Dorsey and Raymond Lee Dorsey.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron. Officiating will be Bishop Greg Morris and Bishop William Reid.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Parkway Church of God, P.O. Box 1714, Salisbury, MD 21802.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family. Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary