Wallace Patrick Mitchell
Princess Anne - On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Wallace Patrick Mitchell (Mitch), age 79, passed away at his home in Princess Anne. Born in Laurel, MD, he was the son of the late Edgar Raymond and Cora Willie Mitchell. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Toni Ambrose Mitchell and two sons, Scott (Maria) and Craig (Lori). A devoted grandfather, he is survived by his grandchildren, Mallory (Amanda), Stuart (Lauren), Lisa, Calin, Michal, Shawn, Jenna and Justin and great-grandchildren, Hadley, Nolan, Kennedy, and Theo. In addition, he is survived by several nieces and nephews and remembered fondly by his many friends.
After graduation from Laurel, MD, High School in 1958, Mr. Mitchell enlisted in the U. S. Army and was stationed in Germany during the 1962 Berlin crisis. After receiving an Honorable Discharge from the Army in 1962, he returned home to work for the Laurel (MD) Police Department, retiring in 1987 as a Sergeant. He then assumed the position of Chief of the Sykesville (MD) Police Department, retiring from there in 2001 after 14 years. During his time as president of the Maryland Chiefs of Police Association (2000), he was instrumental in gaining the governor's approval to begin construction of the Maryland Police Training Commission in Carroll County.
Through the years he competed in calf-roping events in local rodeos, showed his quarter horse in halter classes in AQHA shows, fished in Bassmaster tournaments, coached a granddaughter in 4-H, rode trails with the League of Maryland Horsemen and most recently joined his friends in metal detecting, searching for Civil War remnants on fields in Maryland and Virginia.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 11710 Beckford Avenue, Princess Anne, MD 21853, the Reverend Dr. Robert J. Laws III, presiding. Visitation with the family and police honors will begin at 12:00 Noon. Masks are required.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Memorial Fund, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 30313 Washington Street, Princess Anne, MD 21853. Arrangements are in the care of the Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com