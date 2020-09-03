1/1
Wallace Patrick Mitchell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wallace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wallace Patrick Mitchell

Princess Anne - On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Wallace Patrick Mitchell (Mitch), age 79, passed away at his home in Princess Anne. Born in Laurel, MD, he was the son of the late Edgar Raymond and Cora Willie Mitchell. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Toni Ambrose Mitchell and two sons, Scott (Maria) and Craig (Lori). A devoted grandfather, he is survived by his grandchildren, Mallory (Amanda), Stuart (Lauren), Lisa, Calin, Michal, Shawn, Jenna and Justin and great-grandchildren, Hadley, Nolan, Kennedy, and Theo. In addition, he is survived by several nieces and nephews and remembered fondly by his many friends.

After graduation from Laurel, MD, High School in 1958, Mr. Mitchell enlisted in the U. S. Army and was stationed in Germany during the 1962 Berlin crisis. After receiving an Honorable Discharge from the Army in 1962, he returned home to work for the Laurel (MD) Police Department, retiring in 1987 as a Sergeant. He then assumed the position of Chief of the Sykesville (MD) Police Department, retiring from there in 2001 after 14 years. During his time as president of the Maryland Chiefs of Police Association (2000), he was instrumental in gaining the governor's approval to begin construction of the Maryland Police Training Commission in Carroll County.

Through the years he competed in calf-roping events in local rodeos, showed his quarter horse in halter classes in AQHA shows, fished in Bassmaster tournaments, coached a granddaughter in 4-H, rode trails with the League of Maryland Horsemen and most recently joined his friends in metal detecting, searching for Civil War remnants on fields in Maryland and Virginia.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 11710 Beckford Avenue, Princess Anne, MD 21853, the Reverend Dr. Robert J. Laws III, presiding. Visitation with the family and police honors will begin at 12:00 Noon. Masks are required.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Memorial Fund, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 30313 Washington Street, Princess Anne, MD 21853. Arrangements are in the care of the Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Somerset Herald & The Daily Times from Sep. 3 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hinman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved