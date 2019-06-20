|
Walter Allen Jones
Georgetown - Walter Allen Jones (AJ), age 88, of Georgetown, DE, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the home of his son in Parsonsburg, MD. He was born on his great grandfather's farm SCROGI near Media, PA, on July 3, 1930, son of the late William Hamilton Jones and Louise White Little Jones. He was preceded in death by his wife Ann Walker Ferguson Jones on Sept. 7, 2016 and his daughter Rebecca Catesby Schellenger on Nov 1, 2017.
Mr. Jones attended Swarthmore High School and served as a Merchant Marine aboard a Sun Oil Tanker during the summers. He later attended the University of Delaware agriculture program where he met his wife. He then enlisted in the US Air Force and worked in Crash/Rescue service at the Patrick AFB in Florida and Kindley AFB in Bermuda. During his service in the military he married Ann and they later moved to Bridgeville, DE where he worked for his father-in-law, William E. Ferguson as an Insurance agent, later becoming a partner in the firm and ultimately retiring from the company two years ago.
He was very supportive of his church and community through his work as a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church; the Bridgeville Vol Fire Company where he was past chief; serving in town government; the Bridgeville Cemetery Association; the Delaware Forestry Association where he had served as Past President; the Governors Forestry Advisory Council where he served for 10 years and the Unemployment Appeals Commission where he served for 20 years beginning in 1973.
Well known locally for his dry sense of humor and love of practical jokes, Allen enjoyed many activities which included Tree Farming, hunting, and collecting Indian artifacts.
He is survived by his son W. Allen Jones, Jr. (SKIP) and his wife Carol of Parsonsburg, MD; two grandchildren, Ross Allen Jones (fiancé Mandy Lehman) of Easton and Meghan Marie Fishman (husband Jake) of Baltimore, MD and his brother William Hamilton Jones III (Tony) of Hudson, New York.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 2 North Williams Street, Bridgeville, DE, followed by Fireman's Last Call at the Bridgeville Fire House.
Viewing for family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Hardesty Chapel, 202 Laws Street, Bridgeville, DE.
Burial will be private with his wife at Bridgeville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church or the Bridgeville Fire Company.
Please visit Allen's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Times on June 20, 2019