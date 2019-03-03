|
Walter D. King
Delmar - Walter D. King, of Delmar, Delaware, surrounded by his loving family, went to be with his Lord in Heaven on Friday, March 1, 2019. He was 90 years old. He was born and raised in Snow Hill and graduated with the class of 1945. He was the son of the late Prettyman A. and Esther Hales King of Snow Hill. Mr. King was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Iva B. King; a sister, Katherine King Jones; and 2 great grandchildren, Travis Lee Holston and Kayla Michelle DeMaio.
He is survived by one sister, Marie E. King of Snow Hill. He is also survived by six children, William D. King (Joan), James E. King (Phyllis), Ellen L. Bowden (Daniel), and Ronald L. King (Tammy) all from the Delmar area, Julia A. DeBord (Mack) from Saltville, Virginia and Karen E. Holston (Vic) of Seaford; 19 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Walt retired in 1990 with 38 years of service with Dresser Wayne Industries in Salisbury. He was a Korean War Veteran having served in the U.S. Army in 1951 and part of 1952 with the 194th Combat Engineer Battalion. He was a long time member of V.F.W. Post 8276 in Delmar, American Legion Post 19 in Laurel and the Korean War Veteran's Association of Delaware. Mr. King loved baseball and was a member of the Eastern Shore Baseball Hall of Fame, having played in the old Central Shore Baseball League for many years. He served as a manager for Delmar Little League for a few years and was a great fan of the Baltimore Orioles, watching every game he could. He loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed gardening and hunting. His true love was rabbit hunting as he raised and trained his own rabbit dogs.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. Pastor David Kiser will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow at Bethesda Church Cemetery in Laurel.
In memory of Mr. King, contributions may be sent to Seaford Wesleyan Church, 26630 Sussex Highway, Seaford, DE 19973 or to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 3, 2019