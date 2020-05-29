Walter Jesse Dunn Sr.
1942 - 2020
Walter Jesse Dunn, Sr.

PRESTON - Walter Jesse Dunn, Sr., fondly known as "Perky", passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was 77.

He was born on June 13, 1942, the son of the late Ferd Dunn and Lula (Boyd) Dunn.

He graduated Federalsburg High School with the class of 1961 and then served in the United States Army from 1961-1964. He went on to become a power house operator at E.I. DuPont for 37 years.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.

Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.




Published in The Daily Times from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
May 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Russ & Cindy Nickerson
Cindy Nickerson
Family
