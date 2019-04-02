Walter "Ski" Krukowski



New Church - Walter "Ski" Krukowski, 87, of New Church, died on Friday, March 29, 2019, surrounded by his family at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. Born on April 15, 1931 in Sibley Hospital in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Walter and Bertha Letcher Krukowski.



Following his graduation from Calvin Coolidge High School, he joined the U.S. Coast Guard, serving aboard the U.S.S. Cherokee. After his military service, he began working for the C&P Telephone Co., where he worked for 39 years.



Ski adored his Dobermans, enjoyed playing the lottery, arrowhead hunting and combing Assateague Island for treasure. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and will be remembered for his dry sense of humor. Ski will surely miss all of his "girls" at Ruby Tuesday's in Pocomoke.



He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Pat; three children, Roy Walter Krukowski, Rod Daniel Krukowski and his wife Donna and Sheri Smith, all of King George, VA; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild and his devoted Doberman, "Mishka".



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two daughters, Keri Lyn McDonald and Teri Lee Donahue and two grandchildren, Nicole Krukowski and John Chen.



There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Woodberry UMC, 18133 Lankford Highway, Parksley, VA 23421 with Pastor Wayne Johnson officiating.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 75816, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com. Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary