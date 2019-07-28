Resources
Wanda Lee (Crockett) Bonang


1948 - 2019
Salisbury - Wanda, 71, of Salisbury passed on July 18, 2019. She was born on April 19, 1948 in Salisbury to her late parents, Blair Lee Crockett and June Alavesta Crockett.

She lived a life of service to others through her many professions. In her early years, she served with the US Navy and Maryland Defense Force. Later in life, she served with the Wicomico County Sheriffs Department, Wicomico County Board of Education, and at her passing, Somerset Community Services. She was also one of the flag ladies at the Salisbury Grand Stand on Sundays in the Summer.

Wanda is survived by her son, Johnathan L. Bonang; two grandchildren, Ethan and Brianna; 3 aunts; and 1 uncle.

Services will be held in private at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wicomico Middle School "W.I.S.E." After School Program, 635 E Main St, Salisbury, MD 21804, or the E. Walt Thurston Memorial Scholarship Award at Salisbury University Art Department, c/o SU Art Department, 1101 Camden Avenue Salisbury, MD 21801.
Published in The Daily Times on July 28, 2019
