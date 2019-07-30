|
|
Wanda Lee Tull
Whaleyville - Wanda Lee Tull, age 72, of Whaleyville died Monday, July 29, 2019 at home. She was born in Willards and was the daughter of the late Raymond and Gladys E. (Layton) Lewis.
Wanda worked on the family farm and was a poultry grower. She was also a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Gumboro.
She is survived by her husband, H. Wayne Tull of Whaleyville; three sons, Roddie W. Tull and wife Marsha of Whaleyville, Kevin R. Tull and wife Donna of Willards and Keith E. Tull and wife Jackie of Whaleyville; a sister, Barbara Shockley and husband Tom of Parsonsburg; six grandchildren, Rebecca, Kelsey (Robbie), Tyler, Dana, Travis and Kyle; three great-grandchildren, Bristol, Robert Wayne and Nathan. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, a special niece, Debbie Fields and her special furry friends, Cody, Maddie Joe and Dora.
She was preceded in death by a son, Raymond Kevin Tull.
A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Thursday, August 1 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville. Friends may call on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm and also an hour before the service. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery in Willards.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on July 30, 2019