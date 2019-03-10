Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Interment
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Sater's Cemetery
off of Falls Road
Lutherville-Timonium, MD
Wanda Lou Blizzard

Wanda Lou Blizzard Obituary
Wanda Lou Blizzard

Salisbury - Wanda Lou Blizzard, 78, of Salisbury, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Anchorage Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Salisbury. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Charles Ison and Gertrude Frock Ison.

Wanda attended St. Andrews United Methodist Church and was a member of Happy Timers. She worked as a Claims Adjuster for USF&G Insurance Company, retiring in 1999. After retiring, she did Claims Adjusting for several area doctors until 2002. She loved gardening, but her passion was breeding Bichon Frise dogs.

She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Carl "Gene" Eugene Blizzard, Jr; a son, Charles DePuey of PA; 2 brother-in-laws, James Blizzard (Judy) of SC and Douglas Blizzard (Brenda) of Belair; and a sister-in-law, Joan Sullivan of MD.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 sister-in-laws, Barbara Giordano and Carole Naumann.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Rev. Gary Tulak will be officiating.

Interment will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Sater's Cemetery off of Falls Road in Lutherville-Timonium.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Salisbury, MD.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2019
