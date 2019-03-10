Wanda Lou Blizzard



Salisbury - Wanda Lou Blizzard, 78, of Salisbury, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Anchorage Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Salisbury. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Charles Ison and Gertrude Frock Ison.



Wanda attended St. Andrews United Methodist Church and was a member of Happy Timers. She worked as a Claims Adjuster for USF&G Insurance Company, retiring in 1999. After retiring, she did Claims Adjusting for several area doctors until 2002. She loved gardening, but her passion was breeding Bichon Frise dogs.



She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Carl "Gene" Eugene Blizzard, Jr; a son, Charles DePuey of PA; 2 brother-in-laws, James Blizzard (Judy) of SC and Douglas Blizzard (Brenda) of Belair; and a sister-in-law, Joan Sullivan of MD.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 sister-in-laws, Barbara Giordano and Carole Naumann.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Rev. Gary Tulak will be officiating.



Interment will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Sater's Cemetery off of Falls Road in Lutherville-Timonium.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Salisbury, MD.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2019