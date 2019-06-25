|
|
Warren Durand Fooks II
Houston, TX - Warren Durand Fooks II, 83, of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born in Fruitland, Maryland on November 14, 1935 to William and Esther (Marshall) Fooks and grew up on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. He was a graduate of Central High School and attended the University of Virginia. He was very much in love with and married to Elizabeth Barney Fooks.
Durand was a dedicated law enforcement officer for the Galveston County (Texas) Sheriff's Department for almost three decades. His efforts during that time were focused on making Galveston and Pirate's Beach safer communities. He will be remembered for his loyalty, his honesty, his patriotism, and his generosity. He loved being with his family, cooking a big dinner, talking politics, and taking care of his dog, Trudy. His caring arms protected many.
In addition to his wife Elizabeth, Durand is survived by his sister Joyce Fooks Holland and her husband J.T., his son John Marshall Fooks, son Philip Jefferson Fooks and wife Nancy, son Samuel Dunham Fooks, daughter Wendy Fooks Harrington and husband Mike, daughter Susan Fooks Taylor and husband Troy, and daughter Katherine Fooks Foyt and husband Jerry. He also is survived by 14 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A Memorial Life Celebration for Durand will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel of Forest Park East Funeral Home located at 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas 77598. Memorial contributions may be made to the Major Robertson Doughty III Memorial Scholarship Fund, Inc., P. O. Box 128, Onley, VA 23418 (757-787-2818).
Published in The Daily Times on June 25, 2019