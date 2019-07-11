|
|
Warren H. Callaway
- - Warren H. Callaway, 91, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, at his home outside of Bridgeville, DE. He was born in the same home on April 30, 1928, to Daniel Henry and Mary Elizabeth Warren Callaway.
Warren farmed all his life and was a skilled and creative mechanic. He was actively involved in the Archeology Society in Sussex County in his early years. He had Field Trial Beagles and was active in two local Clubs. Warren was an avid reader, increasing his knowledge of the world. Other hobbies included collecting antiques and growing daylilies.
Warren had a strong love and loyalty to his immediate and extended family. He shared his love of things historical and of his own family history within the Davis, Noble and Kinder Family with his children whenever he could.
Warren was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Jannetta Callis Callaway and his daughter, Jan Holly Callaway. He is survived by his daughter, Sina H. Callaway-Rosales and her husband Abel; his son Eric H. Callaway and his wife Kathy Kiernan; three grandchildren, Phillip S. Callaway and his wife Margaret, Bethany Callaway and Gregory Callaway; three great-grandchildren, Aubrie Mercer, Chayse Mercer, and Cora Leigh Callaway. He is also survived by a half brother, Bill Daniel Callaway.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Bethel United Methodist Church, 2381 Neal's School Road, Seaford, DE. on Tuesday, July 16. Friends are invited to visit beginning at 5 p.m. and the service will begin at 5:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd floor, Polly Drummond Shopping Center, Newark, DE 19711.
Published in The Daily Times on July 11, 2019