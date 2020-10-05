1/1
Warren H. Mumford
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warren H. Mumford

Selbyville - Warren H. Mumford, age 99, of Selbyville died Friday, October 2, 2020 at home. He was born on May 20, 1921 in Bishopville and was the son of the late Curtis and Eva Kate (Hearn) Mumford.

He was a 1938 graduate of Buckingham High School and then joined his brothers, Charles, Isaiah, William and Dale at Mumford Sheet Metal Works that Charles started in 1933.

He served in World War II in the Army and went from Italy to Germany in the Timber Wolf Regiment of the 78th Lightning Division. He was discharged on June 6, 1946 and married, Agnes Long on December 28, 1946.

He was a charter member of the Bishopville Vol. Fire Dept., lifetime member of the Mason Dixon V.F.W. Post 7234 in Ocean View, member of the Lions Club (44 years perfect attendance) and received the Melvin Jones International Presidents Certificate of Appreciation in 1982. He was a member and former trustee of Salem United Methodist Church. He was a Board of Director of the former Bishopville Bank and Maryland State Bank.

Warren and Charles built the first world's largest frying pan for the 3rd annual Delmarva Poultry Industry Chicken Festival in 1950. In 1988, Warren and his son, Stuart built the 2nd world's largest frying pan for D.P.I. He also received the D.P.I. Medal of Achievement Award in 2002.

On August 6, 1997, a fire destroyed the plant and the three remaining brothers, Warren, Dale and Isaiah decided to retire and turn the business over to their children. They continued to go every day to the business.

He loved to play golf, fish, relax on the beach and gardening.

He is survived by two sons, Jeffrey W. Mumford and wife Paula of Selbyville and Stuart W. Mumford and wife Donna of Bishopville; four grandchildren; J. Scott Mumford (Elise), Wendy E. Bartlett (Tim), Walter W. Mumford (Aimee), William S. Mumford (Kelly); seven great-grandchildren, Jacob Wuwert, Jessi Kate Bartlett, Anna Mumford, Macie Mumford, Parker Mumford, Lila Mumford and Alex Mumford; numerous, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes Mumford in 2014; brothers, Charles, William, Isaiah, Dale and Ollie Mumford and sisters, Bert Cullen and Mary Davis.

The family would like to give special thanks to his neighbor, Susan Bunting, his caregivers, Sharen Andersen, Doria Cortez, Darryl Shilles, Norma Gibbs, Cindy Riordan and Dave Hastings.

"What a wonderful man who left behind a legacy".

A kind, gentle, hardworking man, love and respected by many.

A graveside service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, October 7 at Bishopville Cemetery with Pastor David Hudson officiating. Due to restrictions surrounding COVID 19, masks and social distancing will be mandatory.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Bishopville Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 350, Bishopville, MD 21813 or Home of the Brave Foundation, 6632 Sharps Road, Milford, DE 19963.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bishopville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved