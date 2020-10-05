Warren H. Mumford
Selbyville - Warren H. Mumford, age 99, of Selbyville died Friday, October 2, 2020 at home. He was born on May 20, 1921 in Bishopville and was the son of the late Curtis and Eva Kate (Hearn) Mumford.
He was a 1938 graduate of Buckingham High School and then joined his brothers, Charles, Isaiah, William and Dale at Mumford Sheet Metal Works that Charles started in 1933.
He served in World War II in the Army and went from Italy to Germany in the Timber Wolf Regiment of the 78th Lightning Division. He was discharged on June 6, 1946 and married, Agnes Long on December 28, 1946.
He was a charter member of the Bishopville Vol. Fire Dept., lifetime member of the Mason Dixon V.F.W. Post 7234 in Ocean View, member of the Lions Club (44 years perfect attendance) and received the Melvin Jones International Presidents Certificate of Appreciation in 1982. He was a member and former trustee of Salem United Methodist Church. He was a Board of Director of the former Bishopville Bank and Maryland State Bank.
Warren and Charles built the first world's largest frying pan for the 3rd annual Delmarva Poultry Industry Chicken Festival in 1950. In 1988, Warren and his son, Stuart built the 2nd world's largest frying pan for D.P.I. He also received the D.P.I. Medal of Achievement Award in 2002.
On August 6, 1997, a fire destroyed the plant and the three remaining brothers, Warren, Dale and Isaiah decided to retire and turn the business over to their children. They continued to go every day to the business.
He loved to play golf, fish, relax on the beach and gardening.
He is survived by two sons, Jeffrey W. Mumford and wife Paula of Selbyville and Stuart W. Mumford and wife Donna of Bishopville; four grandchildren; J. Scott Mumford (Elise), Wendy E. Bartlett (Tim), Walter W. Mumford (Aimee), William S. Mumford (Kelly); seven great-grandchildren, Jacob Wuwert, Jessi Kate Bartlett, Anna Mumford, Macie Mumford, Parker Mumford, Lila Mumford and Alex Mumford; numerous, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes Mumford in 2014; brothers, Charles, William, Isaiah, Dale and Ollie Mumford and sisters, Bert Cullen and Mary Davis.
The family would like to give special thanks to his neighbor, Susan Bunting, his caregivers, Sharen Andersen, Doria Cortez, Darryl Shilles, Norma Gibbs, Cindy Riordan and Dave Hastings.
"What a wonderful man who left behind a legacy".
A kind, gentle, hardworking man, love and respected by many.
A graveside service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, October 7 at Bishopville Cemetery with Pastor David Hudson officiating. Due to restrictions surrounding COVID 19, masks and social distancing will be mandatory.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Bishopville Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 350, Bishopville, MD 21813 or Home of the Brave Foundation, 6632 Sharps Road, Milford, DE 19963.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com