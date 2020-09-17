Warren Turner Adams
SALISBURY - Warren Turner "Apple" Adams, Sr., 83, of Salisbury, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Howard Adams and Louise Turner Adams.
Warren worked for Triangle Oil Company for 32 years, retiring in 2001. He continued to work part time for Taylor Oil and Pittsville Motors until his health permitted him otherwise. He loved woodworking, gardening and spending time with his family and friends. He was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Tabernacle where he served as a deacon for 40 years. Warren was such a loving and giving person to all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Janice; a son, Warren Adams, Jr. and his wife, Tracey of Salisbury; a daughter, Michelle Adams, and her fiancée, Bobby Ennis of Salisbury; his beloved granddaughter, Maddy; a sister, Faith Fooks of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Warren was also preceded in death by his brothers, Howard, Sr., and John; and a sister, Arlene Semeler.
A Celebration of Warren's Life and visitation will be held at the family home on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:00am at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Mardela Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Lou Bradley officiating. Services at Holloway's will be live streamed.
Contributions may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association
.
