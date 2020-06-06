Wayne A. Robbins



Bunnell, FL - Wayne Allen Robbins, 32, of Bunnell, Florida, formerly of Reids Grove, died May 31, 2020. Born July 12, 1987 in Cambridge, he was the son of Tina Willoughby and Mike Bloom.



He was a 2005 graduate of North Dorchester High School and upon graduation joined the Army where he served eight years active service and two tours in Iraq where he received numerous honors. Following his military service, he worked for the Salisbury Police Department and their SWAT Team where he worked for approximately six years. In 2018, he moved to Florida where he raised black agnus cattle.



He is survived by his parents; his stepfather, Michael Willoughby; his wife Brandy Robbins; two children, Anna Robbins and Landon Robbins and a godson Joshua Tremper .



A walk through visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 9:00AM at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church , Beaglin Park Drive in Salisbury. Interment will be private at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery.



Louis Bennett, Tyler Bennett, Joshua Tremper, and Police Officers Zach Converse, Ryan Brittingham, Nick Amendolagine, Shawn Engelrecht, Adam Waller, and Troy Underwood will serve as pallbearers.



Memorial donations may be made to Vienna Volunteer Fire Company, P. O. Box 5, 21869.









