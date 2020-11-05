1/
Wayne Greene
Wayne Greene

Parksley - Wayne A. Greene, 60, of Parksley, Virginia, departed this life on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Onancock, Virginia.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, Wayne was the beloved son of Addie Greene and the late Clarence Greene. He was educated in the public school system in Brooklyn, New York. Upon his return to Accomac, he joined the congregation at Macedonia AME Church. Wayne had been an extended term resident of the Parksley Nursing & Rehab facility.

Graveside services were held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Wharton Cemetery, Parksley, Virginia, with Rev. Jazmine Brooks officiating.

He is survived by his loving mother: Addie Greene,; niece, Michelle Sledge; nephew, Eddie Sledge; god sister, Shawanna Francis; and other relatives and friends.






Published in Eastern Shore News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
Wharton Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
