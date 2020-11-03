1/1
Wayne Holland
Wayne Holland

Pocomoke - Wayne Holland, 76, passed away at his Pocomoke home, on Monday, November 2, 2020. Born on December 16, 1943 in Crisfield, MD, he was the son of Gladys Thornton Holland of Pocomoke City and the late Marion Lee Holland.

He graduated from Pocomoke High School, class of 1961 and later from the University of Maryland, College Park with a degree in Agricultural Economics. Wayne was a lifetime farmer. He had a knack for building and re engineering farm equipment. He enjoyed and worked hard to prepare his grandson, Christian, to carry on the farming tradition. He received many awards, including the Jaycee's "Outstanding Young Farmer" for Worcester County. He was a past member of the Pocomoke City Ruritan Club and Maryland Farm Bureau. He was also a longtime member of Pitts Creek Presbyterian Church.

In addition to his mother, Gladys Holland, he is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judith Meinster Holland; one son, Christopher (Aida) Holland of Northborough, MA; one daughter, Stephanie (Mike) Martin of Pocomoke, MD; four grandchildren, Brandon Martin, Christian Martin, Caleb Holland and Deserea Martin; one brother, Ken (Linda) Holland of Pocomoke, MD; two sisters, Bonnie (Doug) Crawford of Pocomoke, MD, and Gail (Tom) Bacon of Millington, MD and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Pitts Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 200 Meadow Lane, Pocomoke City MD 21851. Family and friends can gather 30 minutes before the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pocomoke City Vol. Fire Company, 1410 Market Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851 or Coastal Hospice P.O. Box 133, 2604 Old Ocean City Rd., Salisbury, MD, 21803.

Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
107 Vine Street
Pocomoke City, MD 21851
(410) 957-0224
