Salisbury - Wayne Lawrence Lineweaver, 63, of Salisbury, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. Born on March 7, 1957 in Detroit, MI, he was the son of the late Alton Lawrence Lineweaver and Helen Odette Lineweaver.

He was raised in Ridgewood, NJ and graduated from Ridgewood High School in 1976. Wayne relocated to Foxboro, MA in 1993 with his employer. Over the years, he worked for several medical companies as their warehouse manager shipping product worldwide. Wayne relocated to Salisbury in 2016 to be closer to family. Outside of his professional career, he was an avid fan of Boston sports teams and loved music.

In addition to his mother, Odette Lineweaver Wayne is survived by his siblings, Bill (Lauren), Jean (Randy), Thomas (Gwen), Kathie (Tim), Steven (Helen); many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Alton Lawrence Lineweaver.

Memorial services will be held at a later time.
Published in The Daily Times from May 2 to May 3, 2020
