Wayne L. Schriver
Bishopville - Wayne L. Schriver, of Bishopville passed away at home on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was the son of the late Charles and Claudia Schriver
He joined the Air Force after high school graduation and remained in the Air Force for 24 years which included a tour of duty in Viet Nam and a tour of duty in Thailand. After retiring from the Air Force, Wayne went to college and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree. He then worked 15 years for the Internal Revenue Service, retiring in 1998. For the next 20 years, Wayne prepared personal tax returns and did accounting work for individuals and small businesses. He joked about trying to decide what his next career was going to be.
Wayne was a member of Wilson United Methodist Church and served on several committees. He served on the Trustee Committee, Chairman of the Finance Committee, and was the Chairman of the Administrative Council for over 15 years. He was a member of the Maryland Society of Accountants and served on the Friends of Bishopville Cemetery Committee.
Wayne loved gardening and cutting grass. He was very talented in many ways and was a very generous man who not only served his country but served many people in many different ways. Wayne was a man of his word, and anyone needing help could count on him. Jesus was His Savior and he now resides with Him.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy E. (Hall) Schriver; two grandchildren, Cody W. Tabor and Lucas J. Tabor, and several nieces and nephews and many, many wonderful friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Terri Schriver Tabor in 2008 and four brothers and one sister.
A funeral service will be held 12:00 pm on Saturday, December 28 at Wilson United Methodist Church, 10722 Bishopville Road in Bishopville. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Bishopville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to Wilson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 375, Bishopville, MD 21813.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019