Services
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
For more information about
Wayne Schriver
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wilson United Methodist Church
10722 Bishopville Road
Bishopville, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Wilson United Methodist Church
10722 Bishopville Road
Bishopville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Schriver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne L. Schriver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne L. Schriver Obituary
Wayne L. Schriver

Bishopville - Wayne L. Schriver, of Bishopville passed away at home on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was the son of the late Charles and Claudia Schriver

He joined the Air Force after high school graduation and remained in the Air Force for 24 years which included a tour of duty in Viet Nam and a tour of duty in Thailand. After retiring from the Air Force, Wayne went to college and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree. He then worked 15 years for the Internal Revenue Service, retiring in 1998. For the next 20 years, Wayne prepared personal tax returns and did accounting work for individuals and small businesses. He joked about trying to decide what his next career was going to be.

Wayne was a member of Wilson United Methodist Church and served on several committees. He served on the Trustee Committee, Chairman of the Finance Committee, and was the Chairman of the Administrative Council for over 15 years. He was a member of the Maryland Society of Accountants and served on the Friends of Bishopville Cemetery Committee.

Wayne loved gardening and cutting grass. He was very talented in many ways and was a very generous man who not only served his country but served many people in many different ways. Wayne was a man of his word, and anyone needing help could count on him. Jesus was His Savior and he now resides with Him.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy E. (Hall) Schriver; two grandchildren, Cody W. Tabor and Lucas J. Tabor, and several nieces and nephews and many, many wonderful friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Terri Schriver Tabor in 2008 and four brothers and one sister.

A funeral service will be held 12:00 pm on Saturday, December 28 at Wilson United Methodist Church, 10722 Bishopville Road in Bishopville. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Bishopville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to Wilson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 375, Bishopville, MD 21813.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -