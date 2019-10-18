|
|
Wayne Moore Daugherty
Salisbury - Wayne Moore Daugherty, 86, of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born November 17,1932 in Crisfield, he was the son of the late Olin Lee Daugherty, Sr. and Caroline "Carrie" Blanche Moore Daugherty.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 147 in Crisfield, Cardiac Rehab at PRMC, and a US Army veteran. Wayne was also a faithful member of Allen Memorial Baptist Church since 1957 where he had been a deacon, choir member, and a coordinator for the OWLS (Older, Wiser, Loving, Seniors). He was a US Postal Clerk in Salisbury and retired as a Postmaster from Marion Station and Snow Hill. Wayne enjoyed singing in a barbershop quartet for many years and especially loved spending time with his family and walking his dog" Louie".
Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Betty Ann Henderson Daugherty; a daughter, Sharon Ann Longfellow (Alyne) of Hebron; a son, Raymond Lee Daugherty (Liliane) of Ocean City; a sister, Joyce C. Linthicum of Phoenix, MD; a brother, Rodger C. Daugherty of FL; 13 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren; 2 daughter in laws, Donna Daugherty of Griffin, GA, and Joan Mischtschuk (Peter) of Salisbury.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was also preceded in death by a son, Norman Wayne Daugherty; a daughter, Karen Daugherty Phillips; a brother, Olin Lee Daugherty, Jr.; a sister, Margaret D. Massey; and a grandchild, Alex Longfellow.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Allen Memorial Baptist Church with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury with Rev. Dr. William L. Warren, Jr. officiating. A celebration of life will follow at the church hall.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Allen Memorial Baptist Church, Missions 1303 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019