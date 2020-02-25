Services
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Wayne Hastings
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
Wayne T. Hastings Obituary
Wayne T. Hastings

Berlin - Wayne Thomas Hastings "Rawhide" died on Sunday February 23, 2020, at Atlantic General Hospital in berlin. Born in Berlin, he was the son of the late Russell Lee Hastings and Annabelle Lee Mitchell Hastings. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Martha Rayne Hastings, and children, Glenn Thomas Hastings and his wife Andrea, Timothy Wayne Hastings and his fiancée, Jenny Creed, step daughter Terri Sexton and her husband Eric, a sister Anne Larsen (Tom), and two brothers, Michael Hastings, and Barry Hastings (Anita). There are nine grandchildren, Abby Hastings Lewis (John), Glen Hastings, Savannah Hastings, Keith Freeman, II, Kristen MacKay, Lucas Freeman, Mary Evans, Molly Evans and Catie Pusey, and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved horse, Dakota. Preceding him in death was a brother, Mitch Hastings and a stepson Keith Freeman.

Mr. Hastings had served in the United States Army, and had been employed by Worcester County Roads as a machine equipment operator. He attended Friendship United Methodist Church, was a member and past President of AMSA, and a member of Boggs-Disharoon American Legion Post #123. Wayne was a cowboy at heart and enjoyed horseback riding in his spare time.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 28th at 11:00 AM at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call one prior to the service. A donation in his memory may be made to: Atlantic General Hospital, 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin, MD 21811, or AMSA, 8847 Eagle Nest Rd., Berlin, MD 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
