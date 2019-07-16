Services
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
For more information about
Wayne Truitt
Wayne Truitt
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
1948 - 2019
Wayne Truitt Obituary
Berlin - Wayne E. Truitt, 70, of Ironshire MD, was called home to God on July 12,2019 surrounded by his family. He served his community as a Worcester County Bus Driver, farmer, and poultry farmer for 41 years.

He is survived by his wife Della " Ann" Truitt of 51 years. His girls and their husbands (his sons): Cindy Bonnaville (Sonny), Stephanie Drimal (Rob), and Tammie Mitchell (Robert Colflesh). His grandbabies; Kristy Willey (Cody Sr), T.J. Riley (Ashley), Allison Brewton, Ryan Wayne Drimal, Tara Bonnaville (Jimmy), Keli Drimal, Katie Clogg (Kyle), and Bryon Moore (Lois). His great Grandbabies; Cody Jr., Rylee, Luke, Caroline, Gaven, Kiera, Karly, Emma, Leaha, Maggie, Kailei, and Kai.

He was blessed with two brothers, Tommy (Linda), and Mike, and a sister Carol Lewis (Doug).

He was met at the gates by his parents, Edward and Myrtle Truitt, his son Richard Wayne Truitt, and his grandsons John Thomas, Thomas David, and Mikey Mitchell.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 2PM at Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland. Visitation will be from 1-2 PM prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery in Libertytown MD. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury MD, 21802. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 16, 2019
