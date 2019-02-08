Wayne William Carey



Cambridge - Wayne William Carey, 62, of Cambridge, formerly of Fruitland, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2018 at the Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Home. Born in Liverpool, England, he was the son of the late Kenneth Wayne Carey and Florence Evelyn Bettany Carey.



Wayne graduated from James M. Bennett High School in 1975. Following graduation he worked as an electrician in the family's business, Carey Electric. With his very sociable personality, he found his true calling to be in sales and had a successful sales career for many years with the Anheuser-Busch Distributors in Worcester and Wicomico counties, Lance Snacks, Coca-Cola, and with Home Paramount Pest Control until his retirement. He loved fishing, hunting and was an avid Orioles and Ravens fan.



Wayne is survived by two children, Joy Carey Thompson (Wes) of Odenton, MD and Timothy Wayne Carey (Megan) of Parsonsburg; three grandchildren, Eden Carey, Tess Carey, and Knole Carey; two sisters, Robin Bennett (Bill) and Gidget Carey Gismondi (Nick), both of Salisbury; a brother, Darren Carey (Nikki) of Altoona, PA; an uncle, Raymond Carey (Judy) of Fruitland; several nieces, nephews and cousins; the mother of his children, Cynthia Buchen (Jean) of Pittsville; and two special friends of the family, Gary Stephen Cole of Salisbury and Jeff Coffey of Parksley, VA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda Diane Carey in April 2018; and a brother, Eugene Carey in February 2018.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with Rev. Paul Sherwood officiating. There will be a visitation on Monday evening from 6:00-8:00pm and also one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron.



Expressions of sympathy may also be made in his memory to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613 and or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family. Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary