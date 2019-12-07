Services
Weldon H. Lawson

Weldon H. Lawson Obituary
Weldon H. Lawson

Crisfield - Weldon H. Lawson, 94, of Crisfield, died Friday, December 6, 2019 at Hartley Hall Nursing Home in Pocomoke City.

Born in Crisfield, he was a son of the late Wm. "Oscar" Lawson and Nora Belle Sterling Lawson.

A US Army veteran of World War II, he was a waterman most of his adult life. He also worked for Old Star Baking Company and Briddell's for short periods of time.

He was a member of Crisfield Wesleyan Church and enjoyed crabbing, hunting, and fishing. He also played baseball for the former Crisfield Vets Baseball Team.

He is survived by his son, Weldon H. Lawson, Jr. and wife Linda of Westover; a grandson, Matthew Scott Lawson of Dagsboro, DE; a sister, Jackie C. Lawson of Crisfield; nieces and nephews, Brenda W. Rooks of Bear, DE, Marijean W. Crockett of Crisfield, Paul T. Ward, Jr. of Crisfield, and Donald L. Lawson of Marion; and numerous other relatives and close friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Elsie M. Ward and Mildred G. Ward; and a brother, Vernon J. Lawson.

A graveside funeral service and interment will be Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11 AM at Asbury Cemetery with the Rev. Bob Daniels officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Crisfield Wesleyan Church, 3065 Lawsonia Road, Crisfield, MD 21817.

Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
