|
|
Wellington P. "Pete" Chew
Wellington P. "Pete" Chew, age 97, of Delmar, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020 at his home in Delmar.
He was born December 22, 1922 in East Providence, Rhode Island, a son of the late Percy Edward Chew and Emma L. (Tufts) Chew.
Pete proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He retired as a lineman from Delmarva Power after many years of service and was a member of the Vingt Cinq Club. He was also a member of the Salisbury Moose. Pete enjoyed refinishing furniture and woodworking.
He is survived by a son, Bryan Chew and wife, Coleen of Delmar; a daughter, Sharon Murphy and husband, Bill of Salisbury; 4 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Lee Chew, who passed in 2013; a son, William Chew; brothers, Charles, Norman, James, and Robert Chew; and a sister, Virginia Hoban.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Short Funeral Home in Delmar, where family and friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Coastal Hospice, P. O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020