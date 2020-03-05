|
|
Wendall Jay Brunk
Delmar - Wendall Jay Brunk, age 67, of Delmar, MD, went home to Heaven on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after suffering a massive heart attack. He was born November 13, 1952, in Lima, OH, to the late Norman Henry and Clara Irene (Hartman) Brunk. He was a member of Salisbury Mennonite Church.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Janet Ruth (Yoder) Brunk; children, Regina Gascho (Eugene) of Resaca, Georgia, Nadine Amstutz (Leroy) of Hope, Indiana, James Brunk (Sandra) of Salisbury, Maryland, Suzanne Reinford (Brian) of Chaffee, New York, Rachelle Diaz (Reds) of Salisbury, Maryland, Darya Kraemer (Durrell) of Hammond, Illinois, and Daniel Brunk (Lisa) of Parsonsburg, Maryland; and 23 grandchildren; his 5 brothers and sisters, Nolan Brunk (Barb) of Logan, Ohio, Sharon Renno (Bill) of Danville, Pennsylvania, Wesley Brunk (Nancy) of Carbon Hill, Ohio, Pat Miller (Titus) of Seaboard, North Carolina, and Elaine Brunk of Logan, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Brunk.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Delmarva Evangelistic Church, 408 Gordy Road, Salisbury, MD, where a funeral service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Salisbury Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020