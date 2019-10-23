|
|
Wendell Lindberg Townsend
Salisbury - Wendell Lindberg Townsend, 91, of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Worcester County, near Pocomoke, he was the son of the late Willie E. Townsend and Edith C. Brown Townsend.
He was a US Army veteran and a member of Rock Christian Fellowship, and was also an elder of Olivet Christian Church. Wendell worked for ES Adkins for 38 years, retiring in 1989. He enjoyed raising watermelons, carving wildfowl, gardening, and hunting. In his earlier years, he had previously been a girls' softball coach for Wicomico County.
Wendell is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mildred Pennewell Townsend; a daughter, Marianne Smack of Eden and a son, W. Alan Townsend of Salisbury.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Kathryn E Owens and a brother, Everett E Townsend.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Olivet Cemetery. Officiating will be Rev. James Hitch and Rev. Phillip Brown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Rock Christian Fellowship, 4128 Union Church Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019