Wilbert Corry Lason
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilbert Corry Lason

Fruitland - Wilbert Corry Larson, PhD, 75, of Fruitland, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury, MD. Born in Monroe, LA, he was the son of the late Wilbert Sanford Larson and Eleanor Baughman Larson.

Corry was a faithful member of Riverside United Methodist Church, where he served as Chair of the Administrative Council and was also a member of the Council on Exceptional Children. He served with the Peace Corps in Liberia, Africa for two years and received his doctorate degree from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. His teaching career included elementary school to graduate school in special education. He taught at Eastern Kentucky University, Delta State University, University of Wisconsin Superior, and retired from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in 2015. Some of his favorite hobbies and interests included photography, he was an avid Nebraska Cornhuskers and Denver Broncos fan, enjoyed traveling, history and was a supporter of social justice. Corry was a good husband and brother, had a strong faith, was always willing to help others, and the family was proud of all of his accomplishments.

He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Debra Sue Larson; two brothers, Darryl Larson (Sandra) of Ramona, CA, and Michael Larson (Denise) of Daytona Beach, FL; a sister, Mary Tetrev (Glenn) of Rio Rancho, NM; and five nieces & nephews.

A Celebration of Corry's Life will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Riverside United Methodist Church with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Pastors, Betty and Courtland Cropper.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Riverside United Methodist Church, 608 Riverside Drive, Salisbury, MD 21801.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved