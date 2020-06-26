Wilbert Corry Lason
Fruitland - Wilbert Corry Larson, PhD, 75, of Fruitland, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury, MD. Born in Monroe, LA, he was the son of the late Wilbert Sanford Larson and Eleanor Baughman Larson.
Corry was a faithful member of Riverside United Methodist Church, where he served as Chair of the Administrative Council and was also a member of the Council on Exceptional Children. He served with the Peace Corps in Liberia, Africa for two years and received his doctorate degree from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. His teaching career included elementary school to graduate school in special education. He taught at Eastern Kentucky University, Delta State University, University of Wisconsin Superior, and retired from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in 2015. Some of his favorite hobbies and interests included photography, he was an avid Nebraska Cornhuskers and Denver Broncos fan, enjoyed traveling, history and was a supporter of social justice. Corry was a good husband and brother, had a strong faith, was always willing to help others, and the family was proud of all of his accomplishments.
He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Debra Sue Larson; two brothers, Darryl Larson (Sandra) of Ramona, CA, and Michael Larson (Denise) of Daytona Beach, FL; a sister, Mary Tetrev (Glenn) of Rio Rancho, NM; and five nieces & nephews.
A Celebration of Corry's Life will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Riverside United Methodist Church with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Pastors, Betty and Courtland Cropper.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Riverside United Methodist Church, 608 Riverside Drive, Salisbury, MD 21801.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Fruitland - Wilbert Corry Larson, PhD, 75, of Fruitland, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury, MD. Born in Monroe, LA, he was the son of the late Wilbert Sanford Larson and Eleanor Baughman Larson.
Corry was a faithful member of Riverside United Methodist Church, where he served as Chair of the Administrative Council and was also a member of the Council on Exceptional Children. He served with the Peace Corps in Liberia, Africa for two years and received his doctorate degree from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. His teaching career included elementary school to graduate school in special education. He taught at Eastern Kentucky University, Delta State University, University of Wisconsin Superior, and retired from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in 2015. Some of his favorite hobbies and interests included photography, he was an avid Nebraska Cornhuskers and Denver Broncos fan, enjoyed traveling, history and was a supporter of social justice. Corry was a good husband and brother, had a strong faith, was always willing to help others, and the family was proud of all of his accomplishments.
He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Debra Sue Larson; two brothers, Darryl Larson (Sandra) of Ramona, CA, and Michael Larson (Denise) of Daytona Beach, FL; a sister, Mary Tetrev (Glenn) of Rio Rancho, NM; and five nieces & nephews.
A Celebration of Corry's Life will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Riverside United Methodist Church with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Pastors, Betty and Courtland Cropper.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Riverside United Methodist Church, 608 Riverside Drive, Salisbury, MD 21801.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.