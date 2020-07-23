1/1
Wilbert Lee Foreman
Wilbert Lee Foreman

BERLIN - Wilbert Lee Foreman, 68, peacefully departed this earthly life on Tuesday, 7/21/2020, at his home in Berlin, MD, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

A viewing is scheduled for Friday, 7/31/2020, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at Jolley Memorial Chapel P. A. in Salisbury, MD. A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, 8/1/2020, at Jolley Memorial Chapel P. A., in Salisbury, MD, where friends view two hours prior to service.

Note: Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A. will comply with the COVID 19 rules regarding masks and safe social distancing. Therefore, anyone attending the viewing and/or funeral service must wear a mask.




Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 23 to Jul. 29, 2020.
