|
|
Wilbur D. Quillen
Berlin - Wilbur D. Quillen, age 89, of Berlin died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Harrison Senior Living of Snow Hill. Wilbur was born in Showell and was the son of the late Howard D. and Della Catherine (Powell) Quillen.
He worked for the former I.W. Long Co. as a carpenter. Wilbur was a life member of AMSA and North Carolina Beach Buggy Assoc.
He is survived by a daughter, Teresa Q. "Terry" Johnson and her husband Edward of Snow Hill; a son, Howard D. Quillen and his wife Heather of Berlin; a brother, James E. Quillen of GA; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; a niece and four nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Estinia D. Quillen and a brother, Robert Quillen.
A funeral service will be held 1pm on Saturday, August 17 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville with Pastor Mike Deisem officiating. Friends may call from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Berlin.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 16, 2019