Willard J. Fisher
Pocomoke - Willard James Fisher (75) passed away peacefully at PRMC on June 19, 2020, of heart failure. Public visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020, 6-8 pm at Bennie Smith Funeral Home in Pocomoke, MD. A celebration of life service will be held at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center in Salisbury, MD on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 am with a public visitation one hour prior to the service. To offer condolences viist www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.