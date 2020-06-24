Willard J. Fisher
Willard J. Fisher

Pocomoke - Willard James Fisher (75) passed away peacefully at PRMC on June 19, 2020, of heart failure. Public visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020, 6-8 pm at Bennie Smith Funeral Home in Pocomoke, MD. A celebration of life service will be held at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center in Salisbury, MD on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 am with a public visitation one hour prior to the service. To offer condolences viist www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
June 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
